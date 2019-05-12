Rampant Donegal U-20s cruise to victory in Roscommon

Clinical Donegal scored eight goals as they romped to victory in the Philly McGuinness Cup at Dr. Hyde Park on Sunday.

Roscommon . . . 2-9

Donegal . . . 8-9

This game was a curtain-raiser to the Connacht SFC meeting of Roscommon and Leitrim.

And Gary McDaid's Donegal put on a brilliant display, bouncing back in perfect fashion from their opening day defeat in Mayo last Monday.

Paddy Dolan and Mark McAteer scored three goals apiece as Donegal routed Roscommon.

Dolan scored two second-half penalties to add to his 14th minute green flag, while McAteer, only on the field for 22 minutes, pounced for his hat-trick to condemn the home side to an 18-point defeat.

The sides were evenly matched early on and were level at 0-4 apiece after ten minutes. But two well-taken goals inside a minute from Colin McFadden and Dolan swung the pendulum very firmly in the visitors’ favour.

By the midway mark, a ’45 from Conor O’Donnell and a superb long-range effort from Dolan left Donegal firmly in control, leading by 2-7 to 0-5.

Roscommon competed well in the second quarter, with points from Ronan Dowd (free), James Fitzpatrick and Dylan Ruane to erode the deficit.

But Donegal went for the jugular in the final 13 minutes, helped by some terrible mix-ups in the Roscommon rearguard. Dolan converted his two penalties with aplomb before McAteer could hardly believe his luck once the Roscommon defence began to get their wires crossed.

Peter Gillooly, who never stopped trying, grabbed two consolation goals for the home side, but there was still time for defender Shane Gillespie to grab his side’s eighth goal.

ROSCOMMON: M. O’Donnell; D. Duff, J. Keane, E. Killoran; S. Hanly, M. Conroy, R. Donoghue; D. Sumner, T. O’Rourke; R. Dowd (0-3, two frees), P. Carey (0-3, two frees), C. Flynn; P. Gillooly (2-1), D. Ruane (0-1), J. Fitzpatrick (0-1). Subs used: E. Crawley for Sumner (17 mins, black card), N. Higgins for Hanly (half-time), D. Keenan for Dowd (41 mins), C. Groarke for Crawley (45 mins), P. Halpin for Conroy (45 mins).

DONEGAL: E. O’Boyle; S. Gillespie (1-0), J. McKelvey (0-2), P. McNiff; S. O’Donnell, S. Óg Byrne, N. Hannigan; R. Docherty, P. Dolan (3-2, 2-0 penalties); L. Gavigan (0-2), C. McFadden (1-0), P. Mogan; J. McSharry, C. O’Donnell (0-2, one free, one ’45), R. Cunningham (0-1).

Subs used: R. McMahon for Docherty (18 mins), M. McAteer (3-0) for C. O’Donnell (38 mins), K. McCruddy for McFadden (51 mins), M. Statham for Gavigan (51 mins), A. Diver for Hannigan (57 mins), O. Kelly for Óg Byrne (59 mins, black card).

Referee: P. Guckian (Leitrim).