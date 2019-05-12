Meeting to discuss water issues in a Donegal town to take place

Councillors from the Glenties Municipal District will have the opportunity of discussing issues relating to water shortages in Falcarragh,and the surrounding areas at an upcoming meeting with Irish Water in Dungloe.

Falcarragh business owners expressed their concern about the impact of ongoing water outages earlier this year.

At the time, Irish Water said that the cut to supply was due to a burst on the rising main from the treatment plant at Ardsbeg to the treated water storage reservoir.

At the May meeting of Glenties Municipal District, Cathaoirleach John Sheamuis expressed his annoyance that the amenity had not agreed to a request to meet with councillors ahead of their meeting.

This week, Independent councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuic said that Irish Water has agreed to meet with Glenties councillors to discuss the issues relating to water.

He said: "Cloch Cheannfhaola and An Fál Carrach have been plagued with problems with their water supply for a number of years and I have made representations on their behalf to Irish Water over that period of time. In the last six months or so, as the water situation in the area got worse, I asked Irish Water to come to the area to see the conditions for themselves and to talk to the community there to hear how they are affected."

The Rosses-based councillor said that he would like members of the public to be in attendance at the upcoming meeting on Thursday, May 16.

"The only people invited are the Glenties MD councillors. This is not good enough. They need to see for themselves what the water problems are and listen to how this affects the local community. I know if this ongoing problem was affecting me and my family or business I’d be at this meeting," he said.