Bealtaine Arts Festival celebrating “life in your years” on Donegal Waterbus

“It’s not the years in your life that count, it’s the life in your years”, was the message at the launch of the Bealtaine Festival which took place on the 8th of May at the Donegal Waterbus on the Donegal town pier.

Bealtaine Festival which is in its 22nd year celebrates art and creativity. It is a unique collaboration across generations and features older people as artists, performers, organisers and audience members.

“Be our guest” is the theme for this year’s festival and this was certainly on show at the launch as the audience enjoyed the scenery of Donegal Bay from the Donegal Waterbus and were entertained by the comedy storytelling of the Makey Uppers.

When speaking about Bealtaine, Festival co-ordinator Rita Chapman said “The events taking place throughout the county during May will have something for everybody including; Image therapy in Central library; a showing of the film “The Guernsey literary and potato peel pie society” at the Regional Cultural Centre Letterkenny; Artist Workshops with artist Ann Quinn at Habinteg Housing Association in Lifford and a drumming and percussion workshop in Milford Library”.

The festival is also highlighting getting active this year by partnering with Ballyshannon, Aura, and Finn Valley leisure centres to give discounted activities to the over 55’s.

“The Donegal Bealtaine festival is proudly organised by Donegal County Council Culture Division and is one of our most important events of the year. It’s just one part of our ongoing work towards providing an age-friendly service to this growing section of our community” said County Librarian Eileen Burgess at the launch.

This year’s festival has 95 events taking place all over the county and brochures are available from local libraries, Theatres, and cultural venues. For more information or to book a place at an event contact your local library at 074 91 53900 or go to www.donegalibrary.ie for more details.