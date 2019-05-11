PSNI "increasingly concerned" for well being of woman who may have travelled to Bundoran

The PSNI say they are "becoming increasingly concerned" for the well being of 47 year old Rosemary Blackwood from Killyleagh who was last seen in the Downpatrick area around 11am on the 6th of May.

The PSNI believe Rosemary may have travelled to the Bundoran area of Donegal in a white Renault Kangoo van (pictured), registration number IEZ2639.

Rosemary is believed to have her dogs with her which are a Chihuahua and an Australian Collie.

She is described as average build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches in height, has short brown hair and wears glasses.

The PSNI are appealing for Rosemary to make contact with us or if anyone knows of Rosemary's whereabouts to call them on 101.