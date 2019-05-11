Donegal gardaí investigating following discovery of woman's body

Gardaí in Milford have launched an investigation following the discovery of a women's body in county Donegal.

The woman's body was found in a house in Milford.

It's understood the deceased was in her mid 40s.

An area in the town centre at the Lough Road has been sealed off and there has been intensive garda activity in this area.

The Garda Press Office confirmed the discovery of the body and their investigation: "Gardaí in Milford are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a female in her 40s in a house at Lough Road, Milford at 7 am this morning, Saturday May 11th 2019. Investigations are ongoing."