Disqualified driver arrested by Donegal gardaí after testing positive for drugs

A motorist was arrested in Bundoran suspected of driving under the influence of drugs.

Donegal gardaí say a disqualified driver was arrested at a checkpoint in Bundoran by the Roads Policing Unit from Donegal town. .

The motorist was detected driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis during a roadside test on Friday night, May 10.

The motorist was tested for the presence of drugs which came back positive.

The driver will appear in court arising out of the detection.