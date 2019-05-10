Caoimhe McBrearty named Donegal champion speller in the 2019 Eason Spelling Bee competition

Caoimhe McBrearty is this year’s winner of the County Donegal Eason Spelling Bee Final.

Caoimhe (pictured above), who is a pupil at Saint Patrick's National School, Lifford, came out on top after stiff competition from her 23 fellow spelling enthusiasts and will go on to compete in the Ulster Provincial Spelling Bee in May. Caoimhe loves to read David Walliams books.

Now in its ninth year, the Eason Spelling Bee is the very definition of fun for school kids, encouraging them to read more, expand their vocabulary and fall in love with literacy.

Brendan Corbett, Group Head of Marketing at Eason, said: “We’re now in the ninth year of the Eason Spelling Bee and we’re incredibly proud to see it going from strength to strength annually. Each year, the children involved continue to impress us with their level of spelling skill and it’s wonderful to see schools across the country continuing to support this competition."

Along with the prestigious title of Eason Spelling Bee 2019 Champion, the winning speller will also take home a collection of books for their school library, worth €7,500 as well as a personal collection of books worth €500.

This year, 900 schools around Ireland will take part in the nationwide contest. Eason are partnering with Today FM for a fourth year and, in early summer, presenter Alison Curtis will host the Provincial and All Ireland Spelling Bee Finals.

Keep up-to-date with all the 2019 Spelling Bee buzz on www.easons.com/spellingbee and @easons #EasonSpellingBee