Industrial action by CE supervisors called off

Five days of industrial action by Community Employment (CE) supervisors have been called off.

The action was halted today following a meeting between union officials and Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty on Thursday.

The CE supervisors are represented by Fórsa and Siptu trade unions.

The decision to suspend the industrial action came after an agreement with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) to enter into a talks process aimed at resolving a long-running pension dispute.

A total of 48 CE Supervisors and assistants in Donegal were due to take part in the strike action.

The unions said the planned industrial action was due to the failure of the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe to agree to meet them to discuss their right to a pension.

The 1,250 staff concerned say they have no access to any occupational pension scheme, despite a Labour Court recommendation in 2008 that as the CE programme's funding agency the Government should provide them with one.

Siptu Organiser, Eddie Mullins, said: “As a result of our engagement with the minister a meeting of the Joint Disputes Committee, comprising of both SIPTU and Fórsa representatives, was convened this morning to consider the proposal from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

“After careful consideration, the committee determined that the proposed engagement provides a genuine platform to resolve the outstanding issues. In order to allow this process to commence the committee voted unanimously to suspend the scheduled industrial action.”

Fórsa Head of Division Angela Kirk said: “This development has only arisen as a result of the decision of trade union members to take a stand in pursuit of their legitimate claim and demonstrates what can be achieved when we act collectively.”