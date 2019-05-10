Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, May 10

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths

Arthur Houston, Lifford and Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Arthur Houston, St Columba’s Grove, Ballyduff Park, Lifford and Castlefinn.



Formerly Cronolaghy, Crossroads and Liscooly Villas, Castlefin.

Reposing at St. Columba’s Grove, Ballyduff Park, Lifford from 2pm this Friday afternoon, May 10. Removal tomorrow, Saturday afternoon, May 11, at 1.20pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Colum, Doogan, 11 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Colum, Doogan, 11 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this evening, Friday, May 10 from 5pm until 9pm and tomorrow Saturday, May 11 from 3pm until 6.30pm with removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral to repose for 12 noon Mass on Sunday May 12th.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Tony Gibson, Ballyboe, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Gibson, Ballyboe, Convoy.

He is reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy today Friday, May 10 from 5pm to 10pm and tomorrow, Saturday, May 11 from 3pm until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm for service at St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 3pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard in the family plot.

John Neil Breslin, Lower Monargan, Ardara



The death has taken place peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital of John Neil Breslin, Lower Monargan, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his residence from 10am to 10pm on Saturday May 11.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon May 12 at 12.30pm to The Church of The Holy Family Ardara for 1pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen Towey (née Ivers), Mayo, Clonmany, and Roscommon

The death has taken place of Kathleen ToweyCloonfaulis, Kilkelly, Co Mayo and late of Urris, Clonmany, Co Donegal.

Reposing in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen, on Saturday evening beginning with evening prayer at 5pm to conclude at 8pm.

Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilmovee Sunday afternoon for Mass of the Resurrection at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Urlar Cemetery.

Mary Browne, Mill Road, Glenties



The death has taken place of Mary Browne, wife of the late Francis Browne, Mill Road Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her home on Friday, May 10 from 12 noon with removal at 6.30pm to St. Connell’s Church Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquires to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Mary (Madie) Hughes (née Joyce) Clooneen, Hollymount, Mayo and Donegal

The death has occurred of Mary (Madie) Hughes (née Joyce) Clooneen, Hollymount, Mayo and Donegal.

Reposing at The Roundfort Community Funeral Home (F12VK57) on Friday, May 10 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Roundfort, Hollymount. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 11 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Roundfort Cemetery, Hollymount.

Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Glasgow, of Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon.

Brother of Celine O’Neill, Killygordon.

Funeral will take place in Clydebank, Glasgow.

Arrangements to be confirmed Later.

Brendan Mc Geehan, Ballykerrin, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Brendan Mc Geehan, Ballykerrin, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Thursday, May 9.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 12, at 1pm in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am. Family flowers only please, donations to the Little Angels School, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

Harry McDermott, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place at his home of Harry McDermott, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.