Kiltyclogher to remember Leitrim”s famous son Seán Mac Diarmada this Sunday

Preparations are in place in Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim to remember Leitrim”s famous son Seán Mac Diarmada. A signatory of the Proclamation, he was executed on May 12, 1916.

Tonight, Friday May 10 a Sean Mc Dermott boxing club tournament will be held in the Community Centre at 8pm. This promises to an action filled night with local talent.

On Sunday May 12 at 12 noon, local people will gather at the monument to Comdt Phil Gilgunn at the New line in Manorhamilton to lay a wreath followed by a reading of the Proclamation.

At 2.30 pm the Sunday assembly will begin at Straduffy Cross for the march to the monument in Kiltyclogher. A flag party and marching band will lead the guests and speakers to the village. The main oration will be delivered by Martin Kenny TD, followed by Cllr Padraig Fallon. There will be refreshments in the community centre afterwards.

The heritage centre and the Seán Mac Diarmada cottage will be open for tours on the day.