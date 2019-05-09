Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 9, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary (Madie) Hughes (née Joyce) Clooneen, Hollymount, Mayo and Donegal

The death has occurred of Mary (Madie) Hughes (née Joyce) Clooneen, Hollymount, Mayo and Donegal.

Reposing at The Roundfort Community Funeral Home (F12VK57) on Friday, May 10 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Roundfort, Hollymount. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 11 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Roundfort Cemetery, Hollymount.

Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Glasgow, of Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon.

Brother of Celine O’Neill, Killygordon.

Funeral will take place in Clydebank, Glasgow.

Arrangements to be confirmed Later.

Brendan Mc Geehan, Ballykerrin, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Brendan Mc Geehan, Ballykerrin, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Thursday, May 9.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 12, at 1pm in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am. Family flowers only please, donations to the Little Angels School, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

Harry McDermott, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place at his home of Harry McDermott, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Edward Lee Grindle, Ballycrampsie, Malin and Belfast

The death has occurred of Edward Lee Grindle, Ballycrampsie, Malin and Belfast.

Committal Service taking place at Malan Presbyterian Church, Lagg on Friday afternoon, May 10 at 2pm.

No Flowers Please.

Mary McCurdy (née Doherty), Fairview, Dublin, Donnycarney, Dublin and Lifford

The death has occurred of Mary McCurdy (née Doherty), Fairview, Dublin, Donnycarney, Dublin and Lifford.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday evening, May 9 from 5pm to 7pm, with family in attendance, all are welcome. Removal on Friday morning, May 10 to Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney, for Requiem Mass at 11pm. followed by funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patsy Cunnane, Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St.Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Patsy Cunnane, Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday May 10 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time, please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning

of the funeral.

Kathleen Gill, Magherabeg, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Belfast of Kathleen Gill, Highbury, London and formerly Magherabeg, Burnfoot. Kathleen's remains are reposing at her sister Laura Gillespie's residence Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Funeral Friday, May 10 leaving at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital, Crumlin Road, Belfast c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Laurence (Larry) Carolan, Meath, Ballyshannon, and Kingscourt



The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Carolan, Ballinaclose, Kilmainhamwood, Co. Meath and formerly The Mall, Ballyshannon and Ballyshannon Vocational School at Connolly Hospital, Dublin, Monday, May 6, 2019.

Reposing at Kieran Bros. funeral home, Hall St., Kingscourt, Co. Cavan (Eircode A82 R3W2) from 3pm until 6pm,Wednesday May 8 with removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, May 9 at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy (Margaret Isobel) Cunnane (née Mc Nulty), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Patsy (Margaret Isobel) Cunnane (née Mc Nulty), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Friday May 10 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

