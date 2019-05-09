The search is now on to find Miss Donegal

The search for Miss Donegal 2019 is very much underway with applications now being invited for the selection night in the luxurious surrounds of Harvey’s Point Hotel on the shores of Lough Eske.

For those with a love for travel this provides the possibility and opportunity to travel the world and be an ambassador for Donegal. Miss Ireland /Donegal now wants to hear from you.

The 2019 winner will take over the crown from the current Miss Donegal, Sophie Devlin and could potentially go on to win Miss Ireland following in the steps of former Miss Donegal, and 2017 Miss Ireland, Lauren McDonagh who represented Ireland at Miss World in China.

Beauty Pageant

Donegal Airport has kindly sponsored a return trip to Dublin to attend the Miss Ireland Event.

And if selected as Miss Ireland the lucky lady will go forward to the 69th Miss World Final which will be held on December 7 in Thailand.

This is the first time in the history of Miss World that the month-long festival and final will take place in the ‘Land of the Smiles".

Miss Ireland is one of the world’s longest running beauty pageants. Established in 1947 it has been the launch pad for many well known successful, empowering women in Ireland.

The competition has not only been successful for the overall winners of the coveted crown but finalists also credit Miss Ireland in helping build their confidence, self-esteem, interview and media skills, all elements which they have gone on to use in their chosen professional careers.

If you think you have got what it takes apply now for Miss Donegal see the Donegal Democrat this week.