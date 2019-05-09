The Bishop will be in Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday

The Bishop of Raphoe Most Rev. Dr. Alan Mac Eochagáin will visit the parish this Sunday to administer the Sacrament of Confirmation to children from Scoil Phádraig, Dore, Scoil Chonaill, Bunbeg, Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg, Scoil Adhamhnáin, Lunniagh and Scoil Bhríde, Meenacladdy.

The ceremony will take place during 11am Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg.

A total of 59 will be confirmed.