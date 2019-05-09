CE supervisors conduct strike action across Donegal next week

Community employment (CE) scheme supervisors will begin 5 days of strike from next Monday over pension arrangements.

A strike will take place daily outside the office of Minister Joe McHugh in Letterkenny from 12noon to 3pm daily.

There are 48 CE supervisors/assistants in Donegal with over 1,200 participants looking after a wide range of community projects.

The five day strike will impact on community employment schemes across the country including those providing childcare, elderly-care and drug rehabilitation services.

SIPTU organiser, Eddie Mullins, said: "It is deeply unfortunate but this action will inevitably have an impact on both CE schemes and the communities in which they provide services.

"Participants may not get paid and progress in community schemes will be halted due to the lack of supervisory management."

However, he did add that union representatives did have a constructive meeting with the Minister for Employment, Regina Doherty, last week, to discuss the issue."

He added that the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, must meet with workers to discuss why they do not have a pension.

CE supervisors are also contacting election candidates to ensure their commitment to resolving the dispute.