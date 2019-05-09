Clean-up yields huge pile of waste at Donegal scenic spot

A call has been made for members of the public to report illegal dumping after the council and Coillte removed a huge pile of domestic waste which was gathered as part of a clean-up in a Donegal scenic area.

The huge pile of waste was gathered by Coillte at Goland in Ballybofey. The pile of domestic waste was lifted on Tuesday morning by the Donegal County Council’s mobile litter unit as part of an organised clean-up.

The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal area Cllr Patrick McGowan called on communities “to rise up and put a stop to illegal dumping”.

“I am appealing to everyone to look closely at the photo and see if there is any item that they can identify or may have any evidence of where the waste came from,” he said.

He said he will pass on in complete confidentiality any information to the waste management section of the council.

“We all need to try and identify the culprits so that they can be prosecuted, named and shamed,” he said.

Donegal County Council said the range of material lifted highlights the fact that individuals continue to dispose of their waste in an unauthorised fashion.

“The council supports Cllr McGowan’s call for the public to report all suspected unauthorised waste activity,” the council said in reponse to a query from the Donegal Democrat.

Donegal County Council said it would like to encourage any member of the public who has information regarding any instance of unauthorised waste activity to call 074 91 53900 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.

In addition, outside of the Council’s office hours or where a member of the public may wish to report an issue directly to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), they can make a report through the National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365121 or via the EPA’s “See it? Say it?” smartphone app. These services operate on a 24 hour basis. Donegal County Council is committed to thoroughly investigated all reports received.

The council said it also wished to also thank the 5,500 volunteers in community groups and Tidy Towns Committees who work tirelessly in collaboration with the Council in our journey to ensuring that Donegal is the cleanest and greenest county in Ireland.