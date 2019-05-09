Funding call for Seaview House in south Donegal

Independent TD for Donegal has today called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister Joe McHugh to address the funding shortfall for Seaview House in Co. Donegal and other services provided by RehabCare in Donegal.

RehabCare supports 3,000 people with disabilities and their families every day across the country but there are reports that services will have to be withdrawn by 2020 unless urgent funding of €2 million can be provided by the State.

“This shortfall of funding for RehabCare by the Government means day, residential and respite services like Seaview House in Donegal will be under threat.

“Understandably this is causing a lot of anxiety for services users and families of Seaview House. I have been receiving a number of correspondences from concerned constituents who recognise the vital services Seaview House provides.

“Residents, families and staff members have been through enough when it comes to maintaining service provision at Seaview House.

“They have fought to save services from persistent staff shortages after which the HSE decided to outsource provision to a third party, in this case RehabCare.

“At the time I was cautious of the move as I felt the HSE could more easily absolve itself of responsibilities when it came to Seaview House.

“Now we are in a situation where clearly the HSE is exercising its budgetary power at the cost to the service users and their families of this vitally important service.

“I am aware that RehabCare is to meet with the Minister for Health next week and I would urge that the Minister for Health as well as Minister McHugh on behalf of RehabCare services in Donegal work to address this impasse. I have written to Minister Simon Harris expressing the importance of securing long-term funding once and for all,” he said.