Molloy calls for extra investment in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Donegal

A call has been made for more investment in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in the county.

The call has been made by Fianna Fáil election candidate in the Glenties area Anthony Molloy.

"During the course of my campaign, it has become very clear that a great many people are identifying with one of my key priorities and in my role as Health and Wellbeing ambassador for Donegal I’m acutely aware of the need for improved services," he said.

"Waiting lists for adolescents’ appointments with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) is at an all-time high and is impacting many families. This important service aims to provide timely high quality assessment and treatment of mental health difficulties for young people and their families.

“I am calling on the current Government to provide adequate funding for this service as it is unacceptable that young people who are having difficulty with depression, anxiety and eating disorders have to wait so long for an appointment.”

"The Fianna Fáil Vision for Change strategy aims to give equal status to both physical and mental health and I will be to the

forefront to ensure that these services are rolled out at a local level."