Donegal hairdresser tells you all about fringes and how they work

Fringes are a great way to change your hair and the way you look.

I am letting my fringe grow and because of that, I am noticing other people's fringes.

I've always worn a very short one but recently thought I would go for a change.

I'm still not sure about it but the beauty is I can always cut it short again. There are so many different types you can have but usually your own hair dictates the type of fringe you can have.

Split

If your hair has a strong parting then this usually means your fringe will split at that point. This can be to your advantage if it is a side parting, then you will have or can have a side fringe.

If you are looking at the full fringe then it is best if you don't have any cowlicks on the hairline as this can disrupt how it sits.

Some people don't mind taking out the hairdryer most mornings but for those who like to rise and run that may not be an option.

A short fringe is quite daring but when it works it can look really sweet. It needs a clean hairline with no nooks and suits a round or oval face.

Know the reason

A longer face tends to suit a full fringe or side fringe .

There is also a fringe which is choppy and is different lengths this works well with straighter hair and looks well on certain people. There are some people who have had a fringe forever.

Some of you should be growing out your fringe and not holding on for the wrong reasons. Some people are reluctant to change but with fringes a change can be easy and really lifts your spirits as you sport a new look.

