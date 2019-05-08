Ireland weather forecast for the rest of the week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week from Met Éireann is for sunny spells and showers throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Sunday looking set to be dry and bright.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Éireann is that it will start mainly dry in most areas but showers in the north will become more widespread in the afternoon, and a few will be heavy. The best of the dry and sunny weather will be in the southwest. Highest temperatures will range from 10 degrees in the east and north, to 13 or 14 degrees in the west and south. Winds will be light to moderate from variable directions.

On Thursday night showers will die out to give a dry, clear night with light variable breezes. Mist will form and thicken into fog in places. Lowest temperatures of zero to 3 degrees, with grass frost also.

The weather forecast for Friday is for sunny spells and showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate variable breezes. There'll be showers over parts of Ulster overnight but dry elsewhere, with long clear spells. Patches of mist, fog and grass frost will form in another cold night with lowest temperatures of plus 1 to 3 degrees, in light variable breezes.

According to Met Éireann, there'll be further scattered showers on Saturday, but overall a lot of dry, bright weather, with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate northerly breezes. Cold overnight once again with patches of mist, fog and grass frost. Lowest temperatures of near zero in places in light variable breezes.

According to Met Éireann, it will be bright and dry on Sunday with spells of sunshine. Turning milder too, with afternoon temperatures recovering to nearer to normal for the time of year, between 13 and 16 degrees, in light to moderate southeast breezes.