Donegal woman, originally from the Netherlands, on Winning Streak months after family business heartbreak 

A Dutch woman, living in County Donegal for more than 30 years, will become the latest Donegal person to make an appearance on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show on RTÉ One this Saturday, May 11, just months after a fire almost destroyed her family business.

Afke Barr from Buncrana, is originally from the Freisland in the Netherlands but has lived in Ireland for 33 years. Afke moved to Ireland and at first spend time travelling around the country. She met her husband John in Listowel at the All Ireland Fleadh and got married in the years that followed and now 33 years later the pair have two daughters in their twenties, Caoimhe and Orla.

Afke’s Winning Streak appearance is a result of an unfortunate tragedy following a fire at their business premises in Buncrana which saw the ‘John Barr’ Drapery store burn down last February. Thanks to help from the Buncrana community, the business shortly reopened at another premises and a good luck card containing a lucky Winning Streak ticket was the one which was pulled out by Winning Streak presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy.

There was an outpouring of emotion from all in Buncrana who were delighted to see Afke Barr being called to appear on the show and she has had incredible support from the entire community who wish her the best on the show.

Afke will be surrounded by her close friends and neighbours in the RTÉ studios on Saturday evening and she hopes that her family’s luck following the fire is about to change with a big win on the show.

The Winning Streak National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will be broadcast this Saturday evening at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.

