Donegal TD rounds on Fine Gael for privatisation of Broadband

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle has criticised Fine Gael for what he calls “a continuation of the political party’s failure to deliver national infrastructure projects for the people of Ireland”.

Deputy Pringle says Fine Gael’s latest move on the National Broadband Plan reveals their inability to manage fiscal projects in this country.

"Once again Fine Gael are dedicated to giving away one of the few state-owned national infrastructure projects to the private sector, and we are paying €3bn for that privilege. This is ludicrous thinking and is a tell-tale sign of Fine Gael’s incapacity to govern with one failed scheme after another now part of its legacy.

"It is ironic that Fine Gael are seeking the rural vote by announcing the go-ahead of the plan this week. I think people will see through this," he said