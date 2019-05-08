Call for detailed plans to be put in place to fight future Donegal gorse fires

A call has been made on Donegal County Council to compile a full report on the events surrounding the tackling of the recent gorse fires that devastated large parts of west Donegal.

Councillors want proper protocols in place amid fears that similar fires could occur in the county at any time.

It has been claimed that members of the public who helped to tackle the Easter weekend gorse fires were scattered across mountains with people not knowing their whereabouts because of a lack of mobile phone coverage.

There are also concerns over the location of fire hydrants which was also an issue during the recent fires.

Widespread damage was caused by fires which broke out in the Rosses on Good Friday and again on Easter Monday.

The events and the brave actions of the public were the subject of much debate at a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District which took place in Dungloe on Tuesday.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said a full report should be compiled by the council, and she insisted it was a miracle lives weren’t lost.

She said that during this time of year, gorse fires break out across the county and protocol needs to put in place in order to be better armed to fight fires in the future.

She said: “It was the Rosses this time, it could be Donegal town or Inishowen next time.”

She said that during the blaze people were scattered across the mountain and that no one knew where people were located because of no mobile coverage.

“It is for the grace of god that lives were not lost,” she added.

Ms Gallagher requested a full report, a plaque to be erected on the wall of the Public Services Centre in Dungloe in recognition of those who battled to fight the fire, and hydrants to be cleaned and maintenance upheld.

“That report should be taken back here so that we could discuss it at the next meeting. If the same thing happens again - we were the ones sitting around this table who didn’t get answers,” she said.

Cllr Terence Slowey asked that GPS coordinates and the postcode for homes adjacent to the hydrants be compiled in a system. He added that the hydrants should also be checked and certified.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuic said that he had discussed hydrants, infrastructure, the compilation of GPS coordinates for hydrants and so forth with council officials.

Cllr Enda Bonner suggested getting gorse, bushes and growth cleared away from homes and businesses which would leave them in a vulnerable position should fires break out again.

Echoing the sentiments of his colleagues, Cllr Séamus Ó Domhnaill said that it would be important to have local people with good local knowledge taking charge in such instances.

All councillors commended members of the fire service and volunteers who battled into the night to save homes, buildings and lives.

“They were dead on their feet. They ought to be highly commended,” Cllr Ó Domhnaill said.

The Cathaoirleach of the municipal district, Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh said: “We need to sit around this table and discuss what went wrong.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Pearse Doherty has tabled a number of formal questions to the Taoiseach and to Defence Minister Paul Kehoe seeking answers on how long it took to agree a request for Air Corps assistance. He said that he accepts the explanation of the Air Corps in relation to their having to source crew and equip an aircraft.