Cathaoirleach said he is disappointed that Irish Water didn't meet Donegal councillors this morning

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal Area has said that he is annoyed that members of Irish Water did not meet with councillors at their meeting this morning.

Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh said that Irish Water had been requested to meet elected members today, Tuesday, May 7. They were not present at the meeting.

The Cnoc Fola-based representative said that he felt that the amenity should meet with elected members to discuss the recent spate of water leaks in Falcarragh, and surrounding areas, in recent weeks.

"I want to know what plans Irish Water has for the community. I feel they are unprofessional in the manner in which they are dealing with the public. They ought to meet the business people and members of the public," he said.

He said that businesses have lost revenue as a result of water issues.

He said that should a fire have started in Falcarragh - the situation could have been dire.