Donegal Cathaoirleach asks that casual trading by laws be updated and implemented

Councillor Séamus Ó Domhnaill has asked that by laws relating to casual trading be updated and implemented across the Glenties Municipal District.

He was speaking at a Glenties Municipal District which was taking place in Dungloe on Tuesday. The meeting was the final meeting to take place before the May 24 election.

The Falcarragh-based councillor said that while he appreciates that the matter must be carried out in a 'holistic approach' with the entire county the Glenties district may have the highest number of casual traders in the county.

"I propose the casual trading by-laws be looked at, implemented and updated," he said.

Mr Ó Domhnaill said that a recent court ruling in relation to by laws would now dictate that the precedent in relation such regulations has changed.

Issues in relation to casual trading by laws in Dunfanaghy were highlighted at a Glenties Municipal District earlier this year. Cllr Ó Domhnaill said that issues remain in the area and asked asked that the issue be dealt with as soon as possible.