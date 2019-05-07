Garda appeal after man receives facial injuries in Donegal assault

Gardaí are appealing for information after a young man was seriously assaulted in Letterkenny.

The assault took place last Wednesday, May 1 at around 10.50pm.

The young man was assaulted outside a takeaway restaurant on Upper Main Street in the town.

The man received facial injuries in what is believed to have been an unprovoked assault by a single assailant.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100.

