Garda appeal after man receives facial injuries in Donegal assault
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information on an assault
Gardaí are appealing for information after a young man was seriously assaulted in Letterkenny.
The assault took place last Wednesday, May 1 at around 10.50pm.
The young man was assaulted outside a takeaway restaurant on Upper Main Street in the town.
The man received facial injuries in what is believed to have been an unprovoked assault by a single assailant.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100.
