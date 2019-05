Joanne Ní Cheallaigh, who represents CLG Ghaoth Dobhair was selected Cailín Gaelach Dhún na nGall at the weekend.

She is pictured with Sinéad Ní Cheallaigh who represented CLG Cloich Cheann Fhaola who was the runner-up in the competition.

They are pictured with the judging panel, Caitlín Uí Laifeartaigh, Síle Uí Ghallchóir and Damien Ó Domhnaill.