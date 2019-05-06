Cill Chartha take Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta senior title with win over Gaoth Dobhair

It's first blood to Cill Chartha in the battle of the big two following their three-point win over Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal senior final of Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta played in Magheragallon on Monday.

Cill Chartha . . . 1-9

Gaoth Dobhair . . . 0-9

Mark Sweeney scored the goal in the first half that proved the difference between the sides at the final whistle.

Matthew McClean, man of the match in the semi-final, kicked four points on a day when 39 year old Conor McShane turned in a man of the match performance in the middle of the field.

The two teams lined out without their county players while Cill Chartha were also forced to line out without Ciaran McGinley who picked up an injury in the semi-final win over Dungloe.

Gaoth Dobhair got off to a bright start and had three points on the board inside the opening seven minutes. Gavin McBride from a free, Ethan Harkin and Peter McGee, with a fisted effort all hit the target for the locals.

Cill Chartha who defeated Gaoth Dobhair in the senior final PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER

It tool Cill Chartha time to find their bearings but they were up and running and back in the game by the 13th minute thanks to two Matthew McClean points.

And they were in front shortly after when Mark Sweeney capitalised on a poor Christopher Sweeney kick to add to the keeper's blushes with a well taken goal. Cill Chartha, 1-2 to 0-3 in front, went a further point up when the ageless Conor McShane knocked over a fine point for a three-point lead.

Man of the match in the semi-final Odhran MacNiallais responded with a quick brace for Gaoth Dobhair and Eamon Collum also found the target to level the tie for the first time.

And it took a late Colllum point at the end of the half to send the sides in level at the break after Conor Doherty had edged Cill Chartha back in front. Cill Chartha 1-4, Gaoth Dobhair 0-7 was the half-time score.

Cill Chartha had the better of the third quarter. Their running saw them pull two clear again thanks to points from Matthew McClean (2) and Conor Doherty. Shane Ferry scored Gaoth Dobhair’s only point of the quarter within five minutes of the restart.

Ryan O’Donnell extended the Kilcar lead out to three in the early seconds of the final quarter before Eamon Collum kicked Gaoth Dobhair's second point of the half.

A Collum point on 51 minutes was the locals' last score of the game while Brian O’Donnell pointed for Kilcar before Gaoth Dobhair who lost full back Christopher McFadden to injury in the closing minutes were also reduced to 14 players following the sendings off of Eamon McGee for second yellow card offences.

CILL CHARTHA: Eamon McGinley; Barry McGinley, Pauric Carr, Brian O’Donnell (0-1); Barry Shovlin, Michael Hegarty, Pauric McShane; Conor Doherty (0-2), Conor McShane (0-1); Daire O’Donnell, Mark Sweeney (1-0), Paddy McShane; Ryan O’Donnell (0-1), Matthew McClean (0-4), Stephen Shovlin.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Ciaran McHugh, Christopher McFadden, James Boyle; Niall Friel, Eamon McGee, Seaghan Ferry (0-1); Peter McGee (0-1), Odhran MacNiallais (0-2, 1f); Dan McBride, Ethan Harkin (0-1), Conor Boyle; Cian Mulligan, Gavin McBride (0-1, 1f), Eamonn Collum (0-3).

Sub: Sean Boyle for C Boyle 46.

REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire).