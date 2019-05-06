McElhinneys get set for their Bubbles & Brunch event

McElhinneys in Ballybofey are delighted to announce their upcoming Bubbles & Brunch Workshop which will take place on Sunday, May 12 in the Lough Eske Castle Hotel.

It's a day guaranteed to be filled with fashion, beauty and much more. Doors open 12.15pm, with the show starting at 1pm – so be sure to arrive early to get your seat.

Popular Irish influencer, Lisa McGowan who runs Lisa’s Lust List, is your fashion host for the day, as McElhinneys get set to showcase the best of their Spring Summer 2019 collections of fashion, footwear and accessories.

Alongside the fashion, special guest LMD Louise McDonnell is set to give an informative and no doubt entertaining make-up masterclass.

Finally, special guest Dr Roisin Fitzgerald will also take to the stage for live cosmetic treatments – an onstage demonstration of Profhilo skin injections – plus a Q&A for all things advanced medical aesthetics, so get your questions ready girls!

And that’s not all… with your ticket you’ll receive a goodie bag worth over €100+, there will be spot prizes throughout the day, plus a prize for the best dressed! Enjoy music upon your arrival while you treat yourself at our pop-up shop. And not to forget prosecco upon arrival and fabulous brunch platters served during the interval.

Tickets are on sale now instore or online at mcelhinneys.com, priced at €75 – limited availability so book early to avoid disappointment.