Over eighty candidates vie to take a Donegal council seat

Over eighty candidates are expected to contest the local council elections on 24 May after the deadline for nominations closed on Saturday.

The final number will be known on Tuesday, May 7, as candidates have until then to withdraw their nomination papers.

There are 949 seats up for grabs on the 31 councils around the country.

There are seven local electoral areas in Donegal. At present, there are 37 elected members on Donegal County Council. 

The list of local candidates throughout the country was published by RTÉ at the weekend and the list is as follows:

Buncrana 

Buncrana LEA  1  CANNING  Paul      FF
Buncrana LEA  2  CROSSAN  Terry      SF
Buncrana LEA  3  CROSSAN  Nicholas      IND
Buncrana LEA  4  DOHERTY  Mickey      FG
Buncrana LEA  5  DONAGHEY  Rena      FF
Buncrana LEA  6  LAVELLE  Frankie      IND
Buncrana LEA  7  McKENNA  Michelle      FG
Buncrana LEA  8  McKINNEY  Mark      IND
Buncrana LEA  9  MURPHY  Joe      AON
Buncrana LEA  10  MURRAY  Jack      SF
Buncrana LEA  11  STEWART  Sinéad      IND

Carndonagh           

Carndonagh LEA  1  CULLEN  Tracy      IND
Carndonagh LEA  2  DOHERTY  Albert      SF
Carndonagh LEA  3  DOHERTY  Mary Rose      AON
Carndonagh LEA  4  DUFFY  Marie      FF
Carndonagh LEA  5  FARREN  Martin      LAB
Carndonagh LEA  6  McDERMOTT  Martin      FF
Carndonagh LEA  7  McGUINNESS  Bernard      FG
Carndonagh LEA  8  McGUINNESS  Arthur Desmond      IND

Donegal            

Donegal LEA  1  BOYLE  John J.      FG
Donegal LEA  2  BRENNAN  Cyril      SOL-PBP
Donegal LEA  3  CONAGHAN  Tom      IND
Donegal LEA  4  COUGHLIN  Justin      IND
Donegal LEA  5  DOHERTY  Diarmaid      IND
Donegal LEA  6  GRIMES  Billy      IND
Donegal LEA  7  JORDAN  Noel      SF
Donegal LEA  8  KENNEDY  Niamh      IND
Donegal LEA  9  KENNEDY  Pauric      IND
Donegal LEA  10  MAGUIRE  Seamus      IND
Donegal LEA  11  McGLYNN  Philip      FF
Donegal LEA  12  McGUINNESS  Eimear      FF
Donegal LEA  13  McMAHON  Michael      SF
Donegal LEA  14  McNULTY  John      FG
Donegal LEA  15  McNULTY  Valerie      IND
Donegal LEA  16  MEEHAN  Roger      FF
Donegal LEA  17  NAUGHTON  Michéal      FF
Donegal LEA  18  Ó BEIRNE  Seán      IND
Donegal LEA  19  SWEENY  Barry      FG

Glenties           

Glenties LEA  1  BONNER  Enda      FF
Glenties LEA  2  CARR  Brian      SF
Glenties LEA  3  GALLAGHER  Marie Therese      SF
Glenties LEA  4  MacGIOLLA  Micheál Choilm      IND
Glenties LEA  5  McCLAFFERTY  Michael      FG
Glenties LEA  6  McGARVEY  Noreen      FF
Glenties LEA  7  MOLLOY  Anthony      FF
Glenties LEA  8  MULLIGAN  Liam      AON
Glenties LEA  9  O DOMHNAILL  Seamus      FF
Glenties LEA  10  Ó FEARRAIGH  John Sheamuis      SF
Glenties LEA  11  RODGERS  Seamus      LAB
Glenties LEA  12  SWEENEY  Evelyn      FG
Glenties LEA  13  WHYTE  Liam      IND

Letterkenny           

Letterkenny LEA  1  AHMED  Thoiba      IND
Letterkenny LEA  2  BRADLEY  Kevin      IND
Letterkenny LEA  3  BROGAN  Ciaran      FF
Letterkenny LEA  4  COYLE  Donal      FF
Letterkenny LEA  5  GLACKIN  Adrian      SF
Letterkenny LEA  6  KAVANAGH  Jimmy      FG
Letterkenny LEA  7  KELLY  Manus Mandy      FF
Letterkenny LEA  8  McBRIDE  Michael      IND
Letterkenny LEA  9  McCLAFFERTY  Charlie      IND
Letterkenny LEA  10  McGLYNN  Cathal      IND
Letterkenny LEA  11  McMONAGLE  Gerry      SF
Letterkenny LEA  12  MORAN  Bernie      FG
Letterkenny LEA  13  O'DONNELL  Finnian      IND
Letterkenny LEA  14  SWEENEY    Mary T.      AON

Lifford - Stranorlar           

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  1  CONNOLLY  Garvan      FG
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  2  CRAWFORD  Gerry      FF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  3  DE WARD  Michael      IND
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  4  DOHERTY  Gary      SF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  5  DOHERTY  Liam      SF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  6  HARLEY  Martin      FG
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  7  HARTNETT  John      AON
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  8  McBREARTY  Frank      FG
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  9  McGOWAN  Patrick      FF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  10  McMENAMIN  Alan      IND
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA  11  MONAGHAN  Maghnus      REN

Milford           

Milford LEA  1  BLANEY  Liam      FF
Milford LEA  2  DOHERTY  Maria      SF
Milford LEA  3  FRIEL  Eimer      FG
Milford LEA  4  HARDY  Dermot      AON
Milford LEA  5  McBRIDE  Noel      FG
Milford LEA  6  McGARVEY  Ian      IND
Milford LEA  7  McGINLEY  Charlie      IND
Milford LEA  8  MEEHAN  Declan      IND
Milford LEA  9  O'DONNELL  John      IND