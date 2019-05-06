ELECTIONS 2019
Over eighty candidates vie to take a Donegal council seat
Ballot boxes at a former election count in Donegal
Over eighty candidates are expected to contest the local council elections on 24 May after the deadline for nominations closed on Saturday.
The final number will be known on Tuesday, May 7, as candidates have until then to withdraw their nomination papers.
There are 949 seats up for grabs on the 31 councils around the country.
There are seven local electoral areas in Donegal. At present, there are 37 elected members on Donegal County Council.
The list of local candidates throughout the country was published by RTÉ at the weekend and the list is as follows:
Buncrana
Buncrana LEA 1 CANNING Paul FF
Buncrana LEA 2 CROSSAN Terry SF
Buncrana LEA 3 CROSSAN Nicholas IND
Buncrana LEA 4 DOHERTY Mickey FG
Buncrana LEA 5 DONAGHEY Rena FF
Buncrana LEA 6 LAVELLE Frankie IND
Buncrana LEA 7 McKENNA Michelle FG
Buncrana LEA 8 McKINNEY Mark IND
Buncrana LEA 9 MURPHY Joe AON
Buncrana LEA 10 MURRAY Jack SF
Buncrana LEA 11 STEWART Sinéad IND
Carndonagh
Carndonagh LEA 1 CULLEN Tracy IND
Carndonagh LEA 2 DOHERTY Albert SF
Carndonagh LEA 3 DOHERTY Mary Rose AON
Carndonagh LEA 4 DUFFY Marie FF
Carndonagh LEA 5 FARREN Martin LAB
Carndonagh LEA 6 McDERMOTT Martin FF
Carndonagh LEA 7 McGUINNESS Bernard FG
Carndonagh LEA 8 McGUINNESS Arthur Desmond IND
Donegal
Donegal LEA 1 BOYLE John J. FG
Donegal LEA 2 BRENNAN Cyril SOL-PBP
Donegal LEA 3 CONAGHAN Tom IND
Donegal LEA 4 COUGHLIN Justin IND
Donegal LEA 5 DOHERTY Diarmaid IND
Donegal LEA 6 GRIMES Billy IND
Donegal LEA 7 JORDAN Noel SF
Donegal LEA 8 KENNEDY Niamh IND
Donegal LEA 9 KENNEDY Pauric IND
Donegal LEA 10 MAGUIRE Seamus IND
Donegal LEA 11 McGLYNN Philip FF
Donegal LEA 12 McGUINNESS Eimear FF
Donegal LEA 13 McMAHON Michael SF
Donegal LEA 14 McNULTY John FG
Donegal LEA 15 McNULTY Valerie IND
Donegal LEA 16 MEEHAN Roger FF
Donegal LEA 17 NAUGHTON Michéal FF
Donegal LEA 18 Ó BEIRNE Seán IND
Donegal LEA 19 SWEENY Barry FG
Glenties
Glenties LEA 1 BONNER Enda FF
Glenties LEA 2 CARR Brian SF
Glenties LEA 3 GALLAGHER Marie Therese SF
Glenties LEA 4 MacGIOLLA Micheál Choilm IND
Glenties LEA 5 McCLAFFERTY Michael FG
Glenties LEA 6 McGARVEY Noreen FF
Glenties LEA 7 MOLLOY Anthony FF
Glenties LEA 8 MULLIGAN Liam AON
Glenties LEA 9 O DOMHNAILL Seamus FF
Glenties LEA 10 Ó FEARRAIGH John Sheamuis SF
Glenties LEA 11 RODGERS Seamus LAB
Glenties LEA 12 SWEENEY Evelyn FG
Glenties LEA 13 WHYTE Liam IND
Letterkenny
Letterkenny LEA 1 AHMED Thoiba IND
Letterkenny LEA 2 BRADLEY Kevin IND
Letterkenny LEA 3 BROGAN Ciaran FF
Letterkenny LEA 4 COYLE Donal FF
Letterkenny LEA 5 GLACKIN Adrian SF
Letterkenny LEA 6 KAVANAGH Jimmy FG
Letterkenny LEA 7 KELLY Manus Mandy FF
Letterkenny LEA 8 McBRIDE Michael IND
Letterkenny LEA 9 McCLAFFERTY Charlie IND
Letterkenny LEA 10 McGLYNN Cathal IND
Letterkenny LEA 11 McMONAGLE Gerry SF
Letterkenny LEA 12 MORAN Bernie FG
Letterkenny LEA 13 O'DONNELL Finnian IND
Letterkenny LEA 14 SWEENEY Mary T. AON
Lifford - Stranorlar
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 1 CONNOLLY Garvan FG
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 2 CRAWFORD Gerry FF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 3 DE WARD Michael IND
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 4 DOHERTY Gary SF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 5 DOHERTY Liam SF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 6 HARLEY Martin FG
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 7 HARTNETT John AON
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 8 McBREARTY Frank FG
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 9 McGOWAN Patrick FF
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 10 McMENAMIN Alan IND
Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 11 MONAGHAN Maghnus REN
Milford
Milford LEA 1 BLANEY Liam FF
Milford LEA 2 DOHERTY Maria SF
Milford LEA 3 FRIEL Eimer FG
Milford LEA 4 HARDY Dermot AON
Milford LEA 5 McBRIDE Noel FG
Milford LEA 6 McGARVEY Ian IND
Milford LEA 7 McGINLEY Charlie IND
Milford LEA 8 MEEHAN Declan IND
Milford LEA 9 O'DONNELL John IND
