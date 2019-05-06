Over eighty candidates vie to take a Donegal council seat

Over eighty candidates are expected to contest the local council elections on 24 May after the deadline for nominations closed on Saturday.

The final number will be known on Tuesday, May 7, as candidates have until then to withdraw their nomination papers.

There are 949 seats up for grabs on the 31 councils around the country.

There are seven local electoral areas in Donegal. At present, there are 37 elected members on Donegal County Council.

The list of local candidates throughout the country was published by RTÉ at the weekend and the list is as follows:

Buncrana

Buncrana LEA 1 CANNING Paul FF

Buncrana LEA 2 CROSSAN Terry SF

Buncrana LEA 3 CROSSAN Nicholas IND

Buncrana LEA 4 DOHERTY Mickey FG

Buncrana LEA 5 DONAGHEY Rena FF

Buncrana LEA 6 LAVELLE Frankie IND

Buncrana LEA 7 McKENNA Michelle FG

Buncrana LEA 8 McKINNEY Mark IND

Buncrana LEA 9 MURPHY Joe AON

Buncrana LEA 10 MURRAY Jack SF

Buncrana LEA 11 STEWART Sinéad IND

Carndonagh

Carndonagh LEA 1 CULLEN Tracy IND

Carndonagh LEA 2 DOHERTY Albert SF

Carndonagh LEA 3 DOHERTY Mary Rose AON

Carndonagh LEA 4 DUFFY Marie FF

Carndonagh LEA 5 FARREN Martin LAB

Carndonagh LEA 6 McDERMOTT Martin FF

Carndonagh LEA 7 McGUINNESS Bernard FG

Carndonagh LEA 8 McGUINNESS Arthur Desmond IND



Donegal

Donegal LEA 1 BOYLE John J. FG

Donegal LEA 2 BRENNAN Cyril SOL-PBP

Donegal LEA 3 CONAGHAN Tom IND

Donegal LEA 4 COUGHLIN Justin IND

Donegal LEA 5 DOHERTY Diarmaid IND

Donegal LEA 6 GRIMES Billy IND

Donegal LEA 7 JORDAN Noel SF

Donegal LEA 8 KENNEDY Niamh IND

Donegal LEA 9 KENNEDY Pauric IND

Donegal LEA 10 MAGUIRE Seamus IND

Donegal LEA 11 McGLYNN Philip FF

Donegal LEA 12 McGUINNESS Eimear FF

Donegal LEA 13 McMAHON Michael SF

Donegal LEA 14 McNULTY John FG

Donegal LEA 15 McNULTY Valerie IND

Donegal LEA 16 MEEHAN Roger FF

Donegal LEA 17 NAUGHTON Michéal FF

Donegal LEA 18 Ó BEIRNE Seán IND

Donegal LEA 19 SWEENY Barry FG

Glenties

Glenties LEA 1 BONNER Enda FF

Glenties LEA 2 CARR Brian SF

Glenties LEA 3 GALLAGHER Marie Therese SF

Glenties LEA 4 MacGIOLLA Micheál Choilm IND

Glenties LEA 5 McCLAFFERTY Michael FG

Glenties LEA 6 McGARVEY Noreen FF

Glenties LEA 7 MOLLOY Anthony FF

Glenties LEA 8 MULLIGAN Liam AON

Glenties LEA 9 O DOMHNAILL Seamus FF

Glenties LEA 10 Ó FEARRAIGH John Sheamuis SF

Glenties LEA 11 RODGERS Seamus LAB

Glenties LEA 12 SWEENEY Evelyn FG

Glenties LEA 13 WHYTE Liam IND



Letterkenny

Letterkenny LEA 1 AHMED Thoiba IND

Letterkenny LEA 2 BRADLEY Kevin IND

Letterkenny LEA 3 BROGAN Ciaran FF

Letterkenny LEA 4 COYLE Donal FF

Letterkenny LEA 5 GLACKIN Adrian SF

Letterkenny LEA 6 KAVANAGH Jimmy FG

Letterkenny LEA 7 KELLY Manus Mandy FF

Letterkenny LEA 8 McBRIDE Michael IND

Letterkenny LEA 9 McCLAFFERTY Charlie IND

Letterkenny LEA 10 McGLYNN Cathal IND

Letterkenny LEA 11 McMONAGLE Gerry SF

Letterkenny LEA 12 MORAN Bernie FG

Letterkenny LEA 13 O'DONNELL Finnian IND

Letterkenny LEA 14 SWEENEY Mary T. AON



Lifford - Stranorlar

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 1 CONNOLLY Garvan FG

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 2 CRAWFORD Gerry FF

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 3 DE WARD Michael IND

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 4 DOHERTY Gary SF

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 5 DOHERTY Liam SF

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 6 HARLEY Martin FG

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 7 HARTNETT John AON

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 8 McBREARTY Frank FG

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 9 McGOWAN Patrick FF

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 10 McMENAMIN Alan IND

Lifford-Stranorlar LEA 11 MONAGHAN Maghnus REN

Milford

Milford LEA 1 BLANEY Liam FF

Milford LEA 2 DOHERTY Maria SF

Milford LEA 3 FRIEL Eimer FG

Milford LEA 4 HARDY Dermot AON

Milford LEA 5 McBRIDE Noel FG

Milford LEA 6 McGARVEY Ian IND

Milford LEA 7 McGINLEY Charlie IND

Milford LEA 8 MEEHAN Declan IND

Milford LEA 9 O'DONNELL John IND