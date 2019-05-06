Donegal and Dungloe ‘Marys’ chosen amidst great celebrations

It was very much a case of 'music in the air' in Meenaleck and Keadue over the weekend when the daughters of two very musical families were chosen to represent Donegal and Dungloe in this year’s Mary from Dungloe festival.

Two weeks ago Breena Boyle was leading up the Keadue Band in the festival of marching bands in Dungloe - on Sunday last she was chosen to represent Dungloe in the acclaimed festival.

Another young woman and one who is surrounded by music every day of her life, Hannah O'Donnell works out at Leo’s Tavern and is a member of the musical Brennan family.

Hannah, who was selected as the Donegal Mary, was joined by her mother Deirdre, her famous musical aunts Moya and Enya and all her family.

It was indeed a great celebration and no doubt the music will be raising the rafters in both Meenaleck and Keadue as the celebrations continue.

As a judge, it was undoubtedly yet another extremely difficult decision - the festival just keeps growing in stature enhanced by the great venue that is the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe.