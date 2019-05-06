Gardaí in Donegal issue warning to road users following drink-driving arrests over bank holiday weekend

Gardaí are urging everyone to drive with care today following a number of drink-driving arrests which were made over the course of the bank holiday weekend.

A number of the arrests were made by gardaí at checkpoints following failed roadside breath-tests. Other arrests were made by gardaí on patrol.

A statement from the gardaí reads: "We urge everyone using the roads in Donegal over the remainder of this bank holiday weekend to drive carefully and not to make any poor decisions when it comes to road safety.

"The roads will likely be very busy this evening as people make their way home again from their weekend travels. We can all play our part in ensuring that everyone arrives home alive."