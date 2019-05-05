My Donegal Life with Iain Miller who has a true sense of adventure

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Donegal?

A perfect day in Donegal would involve blue sky, sunshine and an uber flat calm green ocean. A sunrise kick off would allow a mid afternoon visit to the summit of Cnoc na Mara (https://uniqueascent.ie/cnoc_ na_mara). On the 3km paddle back to An Port, a swift paddle and swim with basking sharks. A clear sky sunset, a night of a trillion stars and a glimmer of the northern lights is an outstanding way to finish a day at An Port.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Donegal in your lifetime - and why?

Daniel O'Donnell has in his quiet unstated way promoted Donegal on a global scale for many years.

What's your first Donegal memory?

Crossing the border through an army checkpoint in the Feda bus from Glasgow in early 90's. The first of many Glasgow to Ranafast bus journeys.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

By far my most favourite place in Donegal is the coast from Glencolmcille to Maghera. It is quite simply a worldclass adventure playground with Ireland's highest and the world's best sea stack climbs.

What do you think gives Donegal its unique identity?

Donegal's unique identity is found in its endless rugged, beautiful and unforgiving coastline. Over 1,000 kilometres of intrinsic harmony between the moving and the static which has created a natural wonder of endless beauty.

Do you have a favourite local musician?

Favourite Donegal musician is Rory Gallagher. I also consider the guitarist and performer Jimmy Hendrix to be the best guitarist in the world. He is certainly no slouch on the six strings

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Sustainable employment is a continual challenge for many rural locations. This may change in coming years as visitor numbers increase.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Donegal, what would it be?

It would be ideal if it only rained at night but apart from the occasional rain shower, I would not change anything about western Donegal.