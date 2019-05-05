Paving the way to better roads in the Donegal Gaeltacht and on the Islands

A local election candidate has called for the restoration of strategic road and bóithre aise grants coupled with specific funding for islands.

The Fianna Fáil candidate in the Glenties Electoral Area, Noreen Mc garvey, has called on the Government to fully restore both the Strategic Road Grants, Bóithre Straitéiseach, for regional and strategic county roads and the Bóithre Aise Grants for non-county roads.

The Burtonport-based candidate said that the specific funding has been available for Gaeltacht roads since 2010 and action needs to be taken by the Minister in order to address "the massive imbalance which now exists in Gaeltacht areas and that includes our island communities."

She added that investment in Gaeltacht areas and on island communities is not keeping pace with other areas of the county at present.

"Massive works were carried out on Gaeltacht roads from 1999 until 2010, but further investment is needed for these areas as investment in Gaeltacht areas is simply not keeping pace with other areas and we are dealing with a deficit of investment at present," she said.

Ms Mc Garvey said that the Scéim Bóithre Aise needs to be restored, in order to improve the non-county roads, which service many households throughout the Gaeltacht areas: "The current LIS programme does not cater for all applications where as Scéim Bóithre Aise had greater emphasis on households and roads which have residents on them as opposed to agriculture holding which is the focus at present on LIS. An increased level of funding for LIS needs to be considered also, as currently a massive backlog exists on the LIS waiting list of eligible projects."