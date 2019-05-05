There will be fun and games in a Donegal town today as the 10k takes place

The big day has arrived and the North West 10k registration office is opened today at Letterkenny Community Centre this morning until 1.30pm.

It's the 23rd staging of the North West 10k Charity Run and Walk, so come along and register to support three very worthy charities this year. The three charities are Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Little Angels Association and Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

Please be aware that a traffic management plan will be in operation from midday to 5pm with some limited road closures in operation.

A reminder also that it is a 2pm start for the North West 10k Charity Run and Walk on the Pearse Road.

Donegal Person of the Year Jason Black will fire the start gun to get the runners and walkers on their way.

The Pearse Road, from Station Roundabout to Paddy Harte Road Junction, will be closed from 1pm 5pm.

There will be a road closure along Port Road - Inbound Lane from Polestar Roundabout to Station Roundabout from 1.45pm to 3.30pm. Access to Letterkenny town at Polestar Roundabout will be via Ballyraine Road or the Neil T. Blaney Road.

A stop/go system will be operational along the Pearse Road and Paddy Harte Road loop from 2.00pm to 3.30pm.

Diversion routes are available via Oldtown Road, Leck Road, Cullion Crossroads, Drumany and also Lismonaghan Road, Carrygawley Crossroads and Listillion.



Motorists are requested to comply with garda and steward directions to ensure the safety of all participants. Best of luck to all participants. Thank you for your co-operation.



Thanks again to our five sponsors this year Brian McCormick Intersport, Century Cinemas, the Mount Errigal Hotel and the Value Centre and DonegalDaily.com.