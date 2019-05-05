Latest winning Lotto ticket sold in a Donegal town

Lotto excitement has hit Letterkenny after a ticket worth €250,000 was sold in the town.

The Lotto Plus 2 top prize winner of €250,000 purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at the Eason’s store in the Letterkenny shopping centre.

This Lotto win is the latest of a number of top prize National Lottery wins to hit the county in the past number of weeks. Just last week, another lucky Euromillions player in Glenties scooped a massive €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize while in April, another Donegal man, Odhran Doherty won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million with a ticket purchased in Raphoe.

In February, a EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 was won by 84-year-old retired farmer, Charlie Meehan, from Manorcunningham. Charlie, who decided to go public with his win, revealed he was in recovery from cancer and declared at the time he was going to enjoy his winnings with his family.



A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “It’s been an incredible couple of weeks for our players in Donegal and their luck continued last night with yet another top prize win in our Lotto Plus 2 game. It is some fantastic news to wake up to on this bank holiday Sunday morning. We are advising all our Donegal players to carefully check their Lotto tickets and if you do happen to be the ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize”.