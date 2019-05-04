Customs-ready Brexit workshops continue in Donegal

Following highly successful workshops over the past two months, a third workshop for Donegal businesses to get customs-ready for Brexit will take place on Thursday, May 9 in Solis Lough Eske, Donegal town.

The feedback on the first workshops has been very positive and businesses attending, engaged on six key steps to prepare their business for Customs after Brexit.

Any businesses in Donegal planning on moving goods to, from or through the UK after Brexit are being urged to prepare by attending the one day interactive workshop.

Previous workshops were oversubscribed and with demand once again expected to be very high for the limited places, businesses are being asked to make sure they book in good time.

Local Enterprise Office, Donegal, have stressed that the workshop is open to businesses from all sectors.

"If the UK leaves the Customs Union and Single Market, it will become a 'Third Country' for customs purposes. At this workshop businesses can learn about the potential impacts, formalities and procedures you will need to adopt when trading with a country which is outside the Single

Market and Custom Unions (a 'Third Country')," Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney said.

He added that the workshop is fully funded by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland and is delivered by BDO Ireland on behalf of the Local Enterprise Offices.

"It will cover areas such as what export and import procedures apply, how tariffs work and how to correctly classify goods," he said.

This workshop is open to businesses from all sectors and the aim is to help Donegal businesses understand:

- The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) process

- The Administration process around import and export procedures.

- Custom formalities at borders

- Tariffs and cost implication of tariffs

- Import procedures, such as the Electronic Declaration Process and

- Automated Entry Processing (AEP)

Places are booking up fast, so interested businesses are asked to call book online on: localenterprise.ie/donegal or call the office on 0749160735



Local Enterprise Office Donegal is supported through co-funding from the Irish Government and the European Regional Development Fund 2014 - 2020. To contact the Local Enterprise Office in Donegal, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/donegal or phone 0749160735.