WIN : A Huawei P30 Pro and a dream trip anywhere in the world in the Huawei Creatives competition

It’s official, the new Huawei P30 Pro is the first smartphone to break camera rating records in the world and here’s why that is simply glorious news.

In celebration of Huawei's latest flagship device (and all of its incredible specs!), the global tech leader wants to encourage Irish creatives to, once again, show off their very best skills and talents using Huawei's market leading cameras, by Leica.

Now in its fourth year, the Huawei Creatives competition aims to take the lead in championing the very best of Irish innovation, creativity and talent across the country.

(Shot on Huawei)

The overall winner of the Huawei Creatives Competition, plus the winner of each category will receive the Huawei P30 Pro, which was released in March and was officially rated by DXO as the best camera in the smartphone market.

The overall winner will also win a trip to anywhere they want in the world too! Yep, the lucky duck (and their plus one) will win flights and accommodation to a destination of their choice, ensuring a dream trip testing out the brand new premium device as they go.

Liz Stowe won the Huawei Creatives in 2016 (then known as the Huawei Snapys) and this year she is the judge of the People category.

(Shot on Huawei)

Liz is a graphic designer by day but has a passion for photography and for her photography is about, “Preserving a little of the magic that I stumble upon everyday. When I capture this magic, I love to share this magic with others.”

Liz loves how her Huawei helps her shoot expert shots in an instant, “My favourite thing about the phone is the image quality.

The photos are exceptionally sharp and look great printed which isn't always the case with mobile photography.”

People is just one of 20 categories you can enter into this year’s Huawei Creatives. Other categories include: Fashion, Travel, Dublin, Pets, Ireland, Nature, Portrait, Action, Food, Music, Abstract, Macro, Night, Street, Community, Monochrome, Water, Cityscapes and Architecture!

(Shot on Huawei)

To enter the Huawei Creatives competition all you have to do is simply upload a picture to Instagram and use the hashtag #HuaweiCreatives and the hashtag of the category you are entering in the caption.

But be quick, entries and voting closes May 13 at 6pm! You can find out more by heading to www.huaweicreatives.ie.

A world of inspiration is out their, so upload your most glorious image and you might jet off on the adventure of a lifetime. Good luck!

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Full terms and conditions can be found here - https://huaweicreatives.ie/terms-and-conditions