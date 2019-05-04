Donegal's Daniel O'Donnell stunned as he is inducted into country music Hall of Fame live on Late Late Show

Daniel O'Donnell has been inducted into the Irish Country Music Association Hall of Fame.

The Donegal singer/broadcaster was a guest on the Late Late Show country music special presented on Friday night when he was surprised to receive the honour.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy, who had spoken at length with the Donegal singer (and sung with him) appeared to be concluding the section with Daniel when he invited Fr Brian D'Arcy who was in the audience to make the presentation to Daniel.

Daniel was clearly stunned but delighted to receive the honour.

Fr D'Arcy pointed out that Daniel was only the second inductee into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame, the other recipient being the legendary Big Tom McBride.

Fr Brian said Daniel was a very worthy recipient: "There would be no country music association or no country music without Daniel. He was the one who actually bridged the gap between the showbands and the country music association.

"He not only did that, but he took Irish country music to the international stage - people like Loretta Lynn, Charlie Pride and Glen Campbell, all great friends of Daniel. You go to Branson and you see Daniel as the big name both in America and here. He has done more for country music in his own quiet way than anyone I know."

Speaking after he received the honour, Daniel, clearly surprised and humbled, said he felt "very privileged". He thanked everyone involved, adding: "All I ever did was do something I loved. You have to think on all those who started it, we already mentioned Tom [McBride] and all the others, Philomena [Begely], Brian Coll, Margaret [O'Donnell] and Larry [Cunningham]. They started country music and then it continued on.

"I suppose I was lucky when I came on when I did. In 1981 when I started with Margaret for the first two years, I realised there was nothing about the music business I disliked. I loved what it would give me and I made that first record in 1983, My Donegall Shore and Stand Beside Me was on the other side of that record.

"I was very lucky. I will say that in the music business, as well as having a bit of talent, you need to be lucky too and you need to be in the right place at the right time. I think anybody who is singing, anybody who has had success, will say that. There are great singers that are not as lucky as us.

"You have to work at it too. The people who support what we do [are vita]. We may as well not be here tonight but for the people who are watching us and the people who have followed us right back from the 1960s when country music started here. They are the ones that allowed us to do this, and they are the ones that allowed me to have this [award]. I really want to say I am very grateful."

Majella, Daniel's wife, also spoke live on the show. In the audience, she said: "I just think he is a really worthy recipient. He has had his career for over 30 years and he has done it with dignity and humility and he has always looked out for the young ones coming up. He has never been selfish in what he does and he has always tried to help other people. I am just very, very proud of him."

Daniel summed up how he was feeling, stating: "I am absolutely thrilled, I don't know what to say, I am just very grateful."

In a video message, Daniel's close friend, Cliff Richard, said he was "so thrilled" that Daniel had received the accolade, adding Daniel "truly deserved" to be inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame.