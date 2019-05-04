Shocking act of cruelty in Donegal highlighted as two-week old kittens are found dumped in a bin

Two kittens sealed in a bag filled with water and dumped in a bin in Ballybofey have been rescued.

Just two weeks old, miraculously the kittens have survived when their cries were heard and they were taken from the bin distressed and soaking wet but, amazingly, still alive.

The shocking act of cruelty has been highlighted by Animals in Need.

The people who found the kittens brought them home, dried them off and warmed them up and they were then brought to Animals In Need (AIN), to be hand-reared as they are too young to be away from their mother and will need to be bottle-fed special kitten milk formula.

Harmony by name ... the kittens now have a new mum called 'Harmony' (appropriatey enough)

The callous act of dumping the tiny kittens has outraged the most seasoned of AIN’s volunteers, particularly as only last year two kittens of the same colouring and age were also found dumped in a closed carrier bag on the street in Ballybofey.

AIN asked: "If these kittens came from the same people, then where is the poor mum cat and why not get her spayed and stop this cruelty?"

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the rescued kitten sisters.

A spokesperson for AIN said: "The kittens were struggling to take to the bottle but this is where their luck changed as earlier in the week a cat called Harmony and her three little babies came to us. Harmony is a gentle soul and we decided to see if she would look after our two bin babies and thankfully she has taken them on."

Dumping of animals is a crime and if anyone has any information regarding this heinous act, please contact the Gardai.