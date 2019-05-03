Donegal GAA club Naomh Colmcille have ban overturned on appeal

Naomh Colmcille, Newtowncunningham have been successful in their appeal against an eight week ban, but have been given a smack on the wrists by losing home games.

The club, which had been threatened with suspension for holding an unauthorised fundraising event at its grounds, have successfully appealed against a two-month suspension.

Naomh Colmcille had appealed against the recommendation by the County Board that it be fined €500 and suspended for eight weeks for holding a soccer tournament in February which was one of a number of events organised locally in support of Paul Dillon, a former coach at the club who has been diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

The club's appeal was heard on Tuesday night and the Hearings' Committee of Donegal GAA County Board issued its finding to the club.

It is understood that the Committee has ruled that the club broke two rules in relation to the event and that it imposed the same penalty for each breach - a €250 fine and "Loss of Home Venue for All Adult Games" for a period of 12 weeks, with effect from date of the hearing.

The penalty for loss of home venue will run concurrently and the fine of €500 is to be paid before the end of May.

Naomh Colmcille had been scheduled to play five home games during this period.