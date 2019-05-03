Win a Huawei P30 Pro and a dream trip anywhere in the world in the Huawei Creatives competition

It’s official, the new Huawei P30 Pro is the first smartphone to break camera rating records in the world, and here is your chance to win one, as well as a dream trip to anywhere in the world.

In celebration of Huawei's latest flagship device and all of its incredible specs, the global tech leader wants to encourage Irish creatives to, once again, show off their very best skills and talents using Huawei's market-leading cameras, by Leica. Now in its fourth year, the Huawei Creatives competition aims to take the lead in championing the very best of Irish innovation, creativity and talent across the country.

The overall winner of the Huawei Creatives competition, plus the winner of each category will receive the Huawei P30 Pro, which was released in March and was officially rated by DXO as the best camera in the smartphone market. The overall winner will also win a trip to anywhere they want in the world too!

Yep, the lucky duck, and their plus one, will win flights and accommodation to a destination of their choice, ensuring a dream trip testing out the brand new premium device as they go.

This year is Shilpa Razniewska’s (@soulful_and_healthy) second year as judge and ambassador of the Food category in the Huawei Creatives.

Shilpa developed her passion for photography when she started her own food blog: “I wanted my recipes to look more visually appealing and to tell a story. I found that through paying greater attention to detail to my photography and styling, I could achieve this.”

Shilpa shoots some of her food photos on her Huawei and says: “What I love most about shooting on my Huawei is how real and vivid the colours are in the pictures. For me, a food picture should look like the way it is served to you and that's exactly what the Huawei camera does.”

Food is just one of 20 categories you can enter into this year’s Huawei Creatives. Other categories include: Ireland, Travel, Dublin, Pets, Nature, People, Portrait, Action, Fashion, Music, Abstract, Macro, Night, Street, Community, Monochrome, Water, Cityscapes and Architecture!

To enter the Huawei Creatives competition all you have to do is simply upload a picture to Instagram and use the hashtag #HuaweiCreatives and the hashtag of the category you are entering in the caption. But be quick, entries and voting closes May 13 at 6pm.

You can find out more by heading to www.huaweicreatives.ie. A world of inspiration is out there, so upload your most glorious image and you might jet off on the adventure of a lifetime. Good luck!

Entrants must be over 18 years of age. Full terms and conditions can be found here - www.huaweicreatives.ie/terms-and-conditions.