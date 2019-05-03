Pipes to be replaced by Irish Water in two Donegal towns

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is set to commence works in two areas of Donegal over the next two weeks to improve water supply and reduce high levels of leakage to benefit local residents and businesses.

The water mains replacement works on the Golf Course Road, Letterkenny, and Trusk Road, Ballybofey involve the decommissioning and replacement of over 2.3 kilometres of old and damaged pipes with modern, high density plastic ones.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains following a €500 million investment by Irish Water between 2017 and 2021. This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and is expected to be completed in June 2019.

Once complete customers will experience improved water security in this area as well as reduced disruptions due to bursts, leakage and outages in the area.

The Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme Regional lead, Declan Cawley, said: "The Letterkenny works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of water mains on Golf Course Road between Shamore, Ballymaleel and Durlas, Lanehead.

"The Ballybofey works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of water mains on the Trusk Road and Townview Heights. Both sets of works will include laying water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers' property boundaries and connecting them to the customers' water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.”

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Irish Water regrets any inconvenience these necessary water network improvements may cause and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their cooperation in delivering these essential works which will bring a more reliable water supply to the local community.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website. Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie.