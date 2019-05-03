NEWS
Driver in Donegal tested positive for roadside drug test
Court case is due to follow
The Road Policing unit at Letterkenny garda station stopped a driver last night who was a
Learner permit holder and had two passengers on board with them.
Gardaí say that they had no L plates displayed and did not have a driver with a full licence accompanying them. The driver tested positive for cannabis at the roadside and was arrested.
A Court case is due to follow.
Gardaí urge all drivers to be careful on the roads this May bank holiday weekend and ensure that you do not do anything to put anybody at risk, including yourself.
