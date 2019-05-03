Call goes out for Donegal entries for Ireland's Fittest Family

Ireland's Fittest Family is a competition reality show where families from all over the country compete against each other for the chance to win €15,000 and the title of 'Ireland's Fittest Family' all the while being mentored by the panel of respected coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke, Anna Geary and Donncha O'Callaghan.

The show is back for a seventh series and the producers are currently looking for families for the brand new series.

Back in 2016 the Ryan family did Donegal proud when they finished in third place. Last year we saw two families from the county, the Rooneys and the Furlongs take part but neither managed to take the title home. Does Donegal have a family who can manage it this year?

Have you and your family got what it takes to win? You can apply for Ireland's Fittest Family here: http://t1n.ie/2q3



* Minimum age is 14 years old on 01 June 2019



* Each family will be comprised of four immediate members - e.g. Grandparents/ Parents/ Children/ Step-Children



* Series will be shot July - September 2019



If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on (01) 531 3933