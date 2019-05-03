It looks like it will be a moderate weekend weather-wise in Donegal

Today is forecast to be dry and bright, with a sunshine at times. There will be cloudy periods throughout the day. It will also be rather breezy with highs of 9 or 10 C.

Tonight will be cold and breezy with clear spells and lowest temperatures will be 1 to 3 C. There may be some inland frost in places.

On Saturday, we can expect coastal showers in the morning. However, the will clear and be bright and fairly sunny with cloudy periods in the afternoon. Top temperatures will be 9 to 12 C.

