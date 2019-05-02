Man arrested in connection with gorse fires in west Donegal

Gardaí have arrested a male in relation to the gorse fires in west Donegal on Friday, April 19.

Gardaí at Bun Beag garda station carried out the arrest today, Thursday, May 2.

This person was detained and questioned at Milford Garda Station and has since been released from garda custody.

A file on the matter will be prepared and sent to the DPP for directions.

Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance in relation to this incident.

If anyone has further information that they think will assist the investigation please contact gardaí in Milford. They can also contact their local station.