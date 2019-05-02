Donegal candidate welcomes Carrigart and Rathmullan funding

Fine Gael election candidate Eimer Friel has welcomed €225,000 in funding for local projects in Carrigart and Rathmullan.

Leader funding from Minister Michael Ring is going towards the Mevagh Parish Hall while Donegal County Council has agreed to fund an updated engineering assessment report at Rathmullan Pier.

“I have been pushing for some time for Donegal County Council to fund a new engineering report on the state of Rathmullan Pier and I am delighted that the council has confirmed to me funding of €50,000 to pay for that report,” said council candidate for the Milford Electoral Area Eimer Friel.

“I believe passionately that Rathmullan Pier needs to be developed further so it can become an economic driver for the area.

“It is already extensively used by a range of marine-related businesses as well as of course our Naval service. Major investment is required at the pier and this report will allow council officials to bid for funding from Government departments.”

Friel said the funding for Mevagh Parish Hall of €175,000 showed the Fine Gael commitment to rural communities, towns and villages in Co Donegal.

“This Leader funding to Carrigart is a fine example of the support from Government and Minister Michael Ring for projects to help communities and young people,” said Eimer.