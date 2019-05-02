Donegal students are urged to apply for their grants early

A local election candidate has encouraged all those heading to third level this September to get their SUSI student grant application in early in order to avoid the possibility of delays in having approval being granted.

SUSI

Applications for SUSI opened last Thursday however, the Finn Valley based Sinn Féin councillor Liam Doherty said that it’s important that students who think they’re eligible for the financial support submit their details on time.

Cllr Doherty said: “Application for SUSI opened to applicants last Thursday however, given that this coincided with the Easter holiday period, it’s likely that many students and their families overlooked it.

“Of course, those hoping to start or return to third level education this September should make applying for the SUSI grant a priority, particularly given the importance of the payment to families and college goers at what is a very expensive time.