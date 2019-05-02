Man charged in connection with burglaries in Donegal

A male has appeared before Lettereknny Distrcit Court on Thursday charged with a number of burglaries and crimes in the Lifford area.

The incidents which include commercial burglaries, attempted burglaries and criminal damage occurred in the Lifford area during March and April, 2019.

He was remanded on bail to appear before the court on a later date.

The Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their assistance, so far, in this investigation.

"We recognise that burglaries can have a severe impact, not only on the effected businesses, but on the community as a whole," a statement read.

Anyone with further information regarding these burglaries can speak with detectives in Letterkenny by contacting Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or they can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.