Anger in Falcarragh at regular cuts to water supply

Falcarragh business owners have expressed their concern about the impact of ongoing water outages.

The water was cut off to parts of the town and areas of Gortahork and Gaoth Dobhair from Thursday night to Sunday affecting around 200 customers.

Irish Water said that the cut to supply was due to a burst on the rising main from the treatment plant at Ardsbeg to the treated water storage reservoir.

SEE ALSO: Irish Water to expedite plans to upgrade supply

Local businesses say cuts to the supply have become a regular feature and are happening on average every other week.

Roisin Gallagher who runs Roisin’s Beauty Bar in the town said businesses are struggling due to the ongoing outages.

“Our water goes off every other week without fail. It is almost going off weekly at this stage. When the water does go off it goes off for days at a time. Coffee shops, restaurants, and salons are forced to close,” she said.

“My salon had to close for the most of Thursday and Friday. And it happened two weeks ago. I was forced to send all my staff home without a wage.”

John Cannon, who owns the Gweedore Bar and Restaurant said he fears for businesses if the regular water outages continue through the busy summer period.

“It's too common, and it’s torture because you never know when the water is going to be off,” he said.

“If this happened from July onwards it would be detrimental, to be honest. We have to look at the season coming in. That is our bread and butter and I would worry about having no water smack in the middle of the season. It is frightening, to be honest.”

Irish Water said the pipework is asbestos concrete which tends to burst quite frequently towards the end of its lifecycle. It said it is assessing the next phase of mains replacement works under its National Leakage Reduction Programme and will continue to manage the network to prevent bursts.